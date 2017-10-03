LIVE: Las Vegas officials holding news conference on latest with shooting
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.More >>
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
As Santee Cooper executives prepare to take their turn to be grilled by state lawmakers on the failed V.C. Summer project, state government officials are working behind the scenes to sell the state-owned utility.More >>
As Santee Cooper executives prepare to take their turn to be grilled by state lawmakers on the failed V.C. Summer project, state government officials are working behind the scenes to sell the state-owned utility.More >>
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Some of Columbia’s best known parks need repairs and they will be costly.More >>
Some of Columbia’s best known parks need repairs and they will be costly.More >>
Two years after she buried her husband following his shooting death at Richland Mall, the wife of slain Officer Greg Alia posted a photo of her son visiting his grave.More >>
Two years after she buried her husband following his shooting death at Richland Mall, the wife of slain Officer Greg Alia posted a photo of her son visiting his grave.More >>