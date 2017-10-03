Sense of urgency elevated as Gamecocks prepare for Arkansas

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive lineman Zaycoven Henderson (92) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

After falling to Kentucky and Texas A&M, South Carolina finds itself in a position where Saturday’s game is one the Gamecocks certainly need a win to keep themselves in the division race.

“This is a really big game for us,” said Gamecocks linebacker TJ Brunson. “We’re putting a lot into it, a lot of preparation into it. We’re trying to get to 4-2.”

USC has won the last two meetings against the Razorbacks. However, the last time they met Arkansas was 2013. The Hogs lead the series 13-9. Nevertheless, the Gamecocks are focused on this week and not letting another opportunity to move up in the conference standings slip away.

“We know we should’ve won those (Kentucky and Texas A&M) games,” said Gamecocks tight end Jacob August. “Give all credit to Kentucky and Texas A&M. They played good games and they won those games. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to finish those games and that’s on us.”

Currently, the Gamecocks sit in fourth in the division behind SEC East leader Florida, undefeated Georgia, and Kentucky. The Gamecocks aren’t out of the SEC East race with a 1-2 conference record. However, their results on the field have left a lot to be desired by players and fans alike.

“At the end of the day, we’re not where we want to be,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “We’ll reflect on the season when it’s over but, right now, we’re not where we want to be.”

