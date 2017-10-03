Wife of fallen Forest Acres officer posts heartfelt photo of son visiting grave

Two years after she buried her husband following his shooting death at Richland Mall, the wife of slain Officer Greg Alia posted a photo of her son visiting his grave.

Kassy Alia, who has since created her own non-profit group "Heroes in Blue", posted the photo Tuesday morning of her son, Sal, kissing his father's grave.

Two years ago, I had to bury my Greg & yet the pain is as fresh as if it were yesterday. Thank u to everyone who continues to lift us up. pic.twitter.com/BrSLX2FIyI — Kassy Alia (@kassy_alia) October 3, 2017

Greg Alia was a 7-year veteran of the Forest Acres Police Department when he was gunned down.

The shooter, Jarvis Hall pleaded guilty to murder and several other charges in connection with the case.

