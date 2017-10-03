Wife of fallen Forest Acres officer posts heartfelt photo of son - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Wife of fallen Forest Acres officer posts heartfelt photo of son visiting grave

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Two years after she buried her husband following his shooting death at Richland Mall, the wife of slain Officer Greg Alia posted a photo of her son visiting his grave. 

Kassy Alia, who has since created her own non-profit group "Heroes in Blue", posted the photo Tuesday morning of her son, Sal, kissing his father's grave. 

Greg Alia was a 7-year veteran of the Forest Acres Police Department when he was gunned down. 

The shooter, Jarvis Hall pleaded guilty to murder and several other charges in connection with the case. 

