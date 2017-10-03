Deebo Samuel is making progress, but could he return soon?

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel is doing well in his rehabilitation from a broken leg he suffered against Kentucky two weeks ago, according to head coach Will Muschamp.

In his weekly news conference, Muschamp didn't set a timetable for the star receiver's return, but said he is making progress.

Samuel himself also provided an update on his progress.

Cast Got Taken Off Sunday??. Trust The Process. God Has A Plan. Believe In Him — UnoCaptain??? (@Uno_Captain) October 3, 2017

Samuel was originally thought to be done for the season with the injury, but after a bit of confusion between head coach Will Muschamp and Samuel's family, it appears the receiver may still return to the team this season.

Samuel had five receptions for 122 yards before he got his leg rolled up on a curl route close to Kentucky's sideline. Muschamp believes that is when the injury occurred.

