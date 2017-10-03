Run for their lives! Midlands group holding first 5K fundraiser

You've heard the expression "run for your life." A Midlands group wants you to run for their lives.

Brennan Aschleman and Linzy Laird are with Daybreak Ministries, a Columbia-based organization empowering today’s youth with real choices. Daybreak is holding its first 5K fundraiser. All proceeds from the Race for LIFE 5K will support the mission and vision of Daybreak Ministries by extending its reach in the Midlands.

The race for runners and walkers is Saturday, October 14 at Saluda Shoals Park at 5605 Bush River Road in Columbia.

You can register right now. Online registration closes October 12 or on the day of the event. Register from 6:30 - 7:30 a.m. The race starts at 8:00 a.m.

The cost is $40 per person through October 12. It’s $50 on race day. Kids 12 and under are $10. And children two and under are free.

The race will be officially timed by FasTrak Timing. Prizes are awarded in the Overall Male & Female, Overall Masters Male & Female, Overall High School Male & Female and Age groups. For more information, contact Linzy Laird at linzy@daybreakcola.org.

The vision of Daybreak Ministries is to envision a community where every person is transformed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ and empowered to make Christ-centered choices that lead to an abundant life for the individual, their families and the life of the unborn.

The group’s mission is to extend grace, speak truth, build connections and offer hope in a compassionate manner to ensure that everyone in the community is empowered to choose an abundant life.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.