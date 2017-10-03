Two Midlands schools back to normal following lockdown during search for suspect

Two Richland One schools are back to normal operations following a brief lockdown while the Richland County Sheriff's Department searched for a suspect in the area.

According to Richland One spokeswoman Karen York, Millcreek Elementary School and Caughman Road Elementary were on modified lockdown during the search.

A modified lockdown means students and faculty can walk freely inside the school but cannot leave.

Sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said they were looking for a suspect wanted in a home invasion. He did not provide a description of the suspect, however.

After about an hour, Wilson said the area had been cleared.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.