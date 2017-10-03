Midlands magistrate charged with DUI following crash in Lowcountry

A South Carolina Magistrate judge is facing charges including DUI after the South Carolina Highway Patrol said he crashed his car while driving drunk in North Charleston.

Troopers say Judge Jacob Gillens, Sr.,68, who said he was returning home from work in the Lowcountry, lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 26 near the exit for Charleston Air Force Base on Thursday, according to a Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers say Gillens lost control of his vehicle and crashed. During a routine check of the car, troopers say they found a cup in his car with a liquid in it that smelled of alcohol, and a half-empty bottle of liquor in his back seat.

Gillens was taken to the hospital, where troopers say he admitted to pouring the alcohol in the cup earlier that evening.

According to the report, Gillens refused to submit to a blood sample, causing his license to be suspended.

