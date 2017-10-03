It's going to cost $20 million to fix Finlay Park

The City of Columbia is in the process of taking two significant steps toward revitalizing Finlay Park.

City leaders will be looking over plans Tuesday that will focus on bringing a new look to an old downtown spot.

Some of Columbia’s best-known parks need repairs and they will be costly.

A list of unfunded projects to be presented to city council members calls for more than $33 million in upgrades for the Parks and Recreation Department’s top five priorities. The list identifies more than a dozen parks, ballfields, and playgrounds.

The department ranks renovations at T.S. Martin Park as its number one priority. The cost for that project is estimated at $775,000.

The department says new gym buildings are needed at Lorick, Martin Luther King and Woodland Parks with each project priced at more than $4 million.

The fifth-ranked project has received the most public attention and it would be the most expensive by far: the department says renovations at Finlay Park, once considered the crown jewel of the city’s parks system, would cost $20 million.

Built in 1991, officials say Finlay Park has experienced “significant deterioration.” Some work has been underway at the park to replace and relocate a playground and repair the park’s iconic spiral fountain.

A Parks and Rec spokesman said in August the fountain fix would likely be completed in September. As of October 3, the fountain remains dry.

