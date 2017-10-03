Columbia parks need expensive improvements

City leaders will be looking over plans Tuesday that will focus on bringing a new look to an old downtown spot.

Some of Columbia’s best known parks need repairs and they will be costly.



A list of unfunded projects to be presented to city council members calls for more than $33 million in upgrades for the Parks and Recreation Department’s top five priorities. The list identifies more than a dozen parks, ballfields and playgrounds.



The department ranks renovations at T.S. Martin Park as its number one priority. The cost for that project is estimated at $775,000.



The department says new gym buildings are needed at Lorick, Martin Luther King and Woodland Parks with each project priced at more than $4 million.



The fifth-ranked project has received the most public attention and it would be the most expensive by far: the department says renovations at Finlay Park, once considered the crown jewel of the city’s parks system, would cost $20 million.



Built in 1991, officials say Finlay Park has experienced “significant deterioration.” Some work has been underway at the park to replace and relocate a playground and repair the park’s iconic spiral fountain.

A Parks and Rec spokesman said in August the fountain fix would likely be completed in September. As of October 3, the fountain remains dry.

