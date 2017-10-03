LIVE NOW: Santee Cooper execs testifying on failed V.C. Summer project at 10:30 a.m.

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.
The Columbia Fire Department says a house in Hopkins was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
As Santee Cooper executives prepare to take their turn to be grilled by state lawmakers on the failed V.C. Summer project, state government officials are working behind the scenes to sell the state-owned utility.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing that resulted from a fight Monday.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night.
