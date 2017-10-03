LIVE NOW: Santee Cooper execs testifying on failed V.C. Summer project at 10:30 a.m.

As Santee Cooper executives prepare to take their turn to be grilled by state lawmakers on the failed V.C. Summer project, state government officials are working behind the scenes to sell the state-owned utility.

Brian Symmes, the spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, confirmed utility companies are looking to purchasing all or some of Santee Cooper.

Symmes, however, stopped short of naming who was interested in purchasing the assets.

The idea of selling Santee Cooper to help complete all or some of the failed nuclear project in Fairfield County has been floated by the governor since the shuttering of the project in August.

Santee Cooper execs, meanwhile, will testify on the project during a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday..

