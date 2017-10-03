Deputies investigating man shot Monday night

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night.

Deputies say the shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on Scotsman Road, off Trenholm Road. The man was shot in the lower body and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputies say the victim is not cooperating with investigators. A description of the gunman has not been released.

If you have information that could help lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

