Deputies search for 2 females wanted in knife attack

Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
he Columbia Fire Department says a house in Hopkins was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.More >>
he Columbia Fire Department says a house in Hopkins was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.More >>
As Santee Cooper executives prepare to take their turn to be grilled by state lawmakers on the failed V.C. Summer project, state government officials are working behind the scenes to sell the state-owned utility.More >>
As Santee Cooper executives prepare to take their turn to be grilled by state lawmakers on the failed V.C. Summer project, state government officials are working behind the scenes to sell the state-owned utility.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing that resulted from a fight Monday.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing that resulted from a fight Monday.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night.More >>