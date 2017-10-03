Deputies search for 2 females wanted in knife attack

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing that resulted from a fight Monday. Deputies say they are searching for two unidentified females involved in the attack on Hileah Drive.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Sheriff's Department says the victim reported two females showed up at the house in the 4200 block of Hileah drive at about 7 p.m. Monday and a fight started.

Wilson says one of the women held the victim down while the other cut the victim with a sharp instrument. The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputies have not released a description of the females or their ages.

Investigators say the attack may have been the result of an ongoing dispute between the people involved.

If you know anything about this incident or know where to find the women involved, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

