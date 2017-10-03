Seven adults, two children displaced following house fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Seven adults, two children displaced following house fire

HOPKINS, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Fire Department says a house in Hopkins was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of Pincushion Road, off Black Swamp Road. The fire department sent this tweet just before 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Firefighters say there were no injuries. Nine people were displaced: seven adults and two kids. 

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature. A vehicle also was destroyed. 

