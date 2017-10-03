Firefighters called to house fire in Hopkins

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.
The Columbia Fire Department has been called to a house fire in Hopkins Tuesday morning.
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a child was killed over the weekend in what is now, at this time, being called an accidental shooting.
Columbia Police need help identifying a woman wanted for stealing a ring worth $10,0000 from a store at Columbiana Centre.
