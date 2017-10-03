Third suspect in string of January Orangeburg Co. burglaries arrested

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two burglary suspects Friday afternoon, and a resident helped detain one of the suspects.

Two suspects arrested and charged with numerous counts, including burglary, were denied bond during their court appearance Monday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says a third suspect wanted in a string of burglaries in January has been arrested.

Tykeil Higgins, 20, of Orangeburg, is charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny, and malicious injury to personal property.

On Monday a magistrate deferred bond to circuit court. But bond was set Monday on several misdemeanor charges filed by South Carolina State University police in an unrelated incident on campus last week. Those charges include resisting arrest, giving false information to police, and disturbing schools. Bond on those charges was set at $1800.

Higgins was being held by SCSU police after he refused to identify himself to officers on campus. After several days in jail, Higgins admitted his name, the Sheriff's Office said. By that time, OCSO investigators were notified of Higgins being in custody.

Higgins and two co-defendants, Raekwon Maple, 20, of Cordova and Antonio Summers, 20 of Orangeburg, were wanted in a string of burglaries in January. Summer and Maple were arrested in January. One of them was held at gunpoint by a citizen until deputies arrived following one of the burglaries.

Maple and Summers were held without bond.

