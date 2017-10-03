CPD seeks woman in theft of ring worth $10k

Columbia Police need help identifying a woman wanted for stealing a ring worth $10,0000 from a store at Columbiana Centre.

Police sent out a Tweet with surveillance photos of the woman Monday.

#CPDWanted: She's accused of stealing a $10K+ ring from a store in Columbiana Centre on 9/30. Know her? Call 1-888-CRIME-SC pic.twitter.com/UuwAmLk3rg — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 2, 2017

If you recognize this woman, or know anything about the theft, contact contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

