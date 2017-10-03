CPD seeks woman in theft of ring worth $10k

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
Columbia Police need help identifying a woman wanted for stealing a ring worth $10,0000 from a store at Columbiana Centre.More >>
Columbia Police need help identifying a woman wanted for stealing a ring worth $10,0000 from a store at Columbiana Centre.More >>
Officials in Las Vegas launched a verified GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and their families after a tragic mass shooting.More >>
Officials in Las Vegas launched a verified GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and their families after a tragic mass shooting.More >>
South Carolina's top prosecutor is hosting a somber ceremony to honor victims killed last year by domestic violence.More >>
South Carolina's top prosecutor is hosting a somber ceremony to honor victims killed last year by domestic violence.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>