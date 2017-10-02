In times of mass shootings, SWAT work requires special breed of officer

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
WATCH LIVE: Here's the latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed more than 50 people and injured more than 200.More >>
WATCH LIVE: Here's the latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed more than 50 people and injured more than 200.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
About 200 members of the South Carolina National Guard are going to Puerto Rico to help victims of Hurricane Maria.More >>
About 200 members of the South Carolina National Guard are going to Puerto Rico to help victims of Hurricane Maria.More >>
A Sumter man has been arrested and charged in an incident where a 15-year-old was shot and injured.More >>
A Sumter man has been arrested and charged in an incident where a 15-year-old was shot and injured.More >>
A Columbia woman is in jail after she was arrested following a positive drug test for her 11-month-old child.More >>
A Columbia woman is in jail after she was arrested following a positive drug test for her 11-month-old child.More >>
The shooting deaths of nearly 60 people and injuries to hundreds more in Las Vegas have shocked the world.More >>
The shooting deaths of nearly 60 people and injuries to hundreds more in Las Vegas have shocked the world.More >>
Get ready for another great night talking about high school football.More >>
Get ready for another great night talking about high school football.More >>