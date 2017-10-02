Midlands community reacts to deadly Las Vegas shooting

WIS took to the streets in downtown Columbia to get Midlands residents’ reactions to the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. (Source: WIS)

WIS took to the streets in downtown Columbia to get Midlands residents’ reactions to the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. Two high school students we spoke to say hearing the news was both heartbreaking and shocking.

"I just wondered why someone would do that to so many innocent people for no reason,” Annslee Clawiter said.

Clawiter’s friend, Jordan Moore, said while this will make her more mindful of her surroundings, she won’t let fear win. Both of those young ladies are high schoolers.

Others we spoke to were grabbing lunch with family members – something that they say they can never take for gr anted. We spoke to a woman named Sonya Gayles, who said she’s heartbroken that we cannot “feel safe on our own soil.”

Regardless, she said all we can do is pray with and for the people in Las Vegas.

"I think that you have to keep going because they win if you don't,” Gayles said. “I think that's the biggest issue. If we don't stand united and have that united front, then this tragedy clearly could happen everywhere. We have to stay strong and stay in prayer, not just for us, but also for the people affected by this."

One Midlands Tech student, who wished to remain anonymous, has a friend in Las Vegas that he has not yet heard from. He said he’s worried for his friend’s safety, and cannot imagine what families in Las Vegas must be feeling right now.

"I can't imagine what it must be like to lose loved ones like that, in a situation like that,” he said. “To be in a situation where you're having fun in one instant and horror in another."

