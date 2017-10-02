South Carolinians recall Las Vegas shooting including NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson

Several South Carolinians were in Las Vegas nearby there when the shots rang out in Las Vegas.

Some were closer than others including NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson who was walking to the Mandalay Bay at the time of the shooting.

Cliff Anderson and his wife Shirley are also in Las Vegas supporting their son during the races. On Sunday night, they went to dinner before the night became a close call.

Jordan was not injured but he was walking into the Mandalay Bay hotel just minutes before the shooting would take place. He told his father all of the sudden people were running in every direction into the hotel.

"They left after dinner heading to the Mandalay Bay," Anderson said. "They sent me a text around 10:15 p.m. that there was an active shooter taking place and they were taking cover. It must have been 45 minutes, we tried to get a response from them and couldn’t respond. For his mother and myself, it was a long hour before we were able to finally communicate with them."



He said he and his family sat down today and talked about the close call and how grateful they are that no one in their family was injured. But certainly, they are thinking of victims involved.

"The fact that they were there in such close proximity and managed to get back here safe. We talked about that," Anderson said. "Close calls and why some survive why some don't. Those are answers we will never have in this life but obviously, ours got back safe and we are grateful for that."

