Midlands mom arrested after 11-month-old baby tests positive for cocaine

A Columbia woman is in jail after she was arrested following a positive drug test for her 11-month-old child.

A CPD officer responded to a call at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital on Sept. 30 after the baby tested positive for cocaine after arriving at the hospital unresponsive and covered in vomit.

The male baby, who is expected to be OK, is now in DSS care along with a 2-year-old.

The mother, Traketta Danielle Grant, has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. CPD continues to investigate how the baby ingested the cocaine and where it came from.

