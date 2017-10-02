Second suspect sought in shooting at Midlands hotel

The search continues for a man wanted in connection with a shooting following an argument at a hotel in Sumter on Sept. 25.

According to the Sumter Police Department, officers responded to Downtown Sumter Motor Inn on N. Main Street and found a 53-year-old man wounded. That man was later said to have not even been involved in the original incident.

Investigators believe Andrew Colwell, Jr, 49, and Courtney Jarell Myers, 31, were involved in an argument that led to gunfire.

Myers was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Colwell, meanwhile, remains on the run. A warrant has been issued for Colwell for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful, carrying of a handgun.

If you have any idea on the whereabouts of Colwell, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

