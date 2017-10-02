Midlands teen injured after being shot by male friend

A Sumter man has been arrested and charged in an incident where a 15-year-old was shot and injured.

Jayshawn Deontay Easterling, 18, was charged earlier Monday with attempted murder. He is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting bond.

An incident report says Easterling and two other teens were outside talking on the porch of another Flamingo Road home before 10 p.m. Sunday when the victim came out of the house. As she began walking down the steps, she felt something hit her back and then saw the suspect running away from the home.

The 15-year-old girl is now being treated at a Columbia hospital.

Easterling, who was out on bond on an unrelated charge filed in January was charged after he and the two witnesses were located and questioned by police.

Sumter police say their investigation continues.

