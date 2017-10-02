Police: Insulin pump battery pack was 'suspicious item' that prompted high school evacuation

Lexington Police say a battery pack from an insulin pump prompted the evacuation of River Bluff High School on Monday morning.

Police and district officials evacuated the school after reports of a "suspicious item" being found in a trash can near the school.

It didn't take long for police to discover the item was innocuous and posed no threat to the school.

UPDATE-Suspicious device was found to be battery power pack from an insulin pump. @RBHSGators students and staff returning to the building. pic.twitter.com/1wzan9l9xM — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 2, 2017

Students returned to class a short time later.

