Police: Insulin pump battery pack was 'suspicious item' that pro - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police: Insulin pump battery pack was 'suspicious item' that prompted high school evacuation

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Lexington Police Department) (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington Police say a battery pack from an insulin pump prompted the evacuation of River Bluff High School on Monday morning. 

Police and district officials evacuated the school after reports of a "suspicious item" being found in a trash can near the school.

It didn't take long for police to discover the item was innocuous and posed no threat to the school. 

Students returned to class a short time later.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly