SC leaders react to Las Vegas shooting on social media

This map shows the concert location on the Las Vegas strip. (Source: CNN)

South Carolina leaders are issuing responses to the deadly Las Vegas shooting that claimed the lives of 50 people and injured over 400 others.

Leaders from around the political spectrum have been posting to Twitter and Facebook to call for calm and respect as information about the suspected shooter comes to light.

The unspeakable act of evil that occurred last night in Las Vegas resonates in South Carolina and across this country. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2017

Words cannot express the outrage and sorrow felt by millions of Americans. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2017

Peggy and I send our prayers to all those affected by this senseless tragedy. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2017

To all the first responders, thank you for your courage. Today South Carolina stands with Nevada. #prayforvegas — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 2, 2017

This morning all of our hearts are with Las Vegas and the families of those involved. Thank you to first responders and law enforcement. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 2, 2017

Overwhelming, heartbreaking tragedy in Las Vegas. Hard to absorb.



Thoughts & prayers with victims of this horrific act & their families. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2017

Horrific news from Las Vegas. Our prayers go out to the victims & their families this morning & in the days ahead. — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) October 2, 2017

Praying for victims, families, visitors & Law Enforcement in Las Vegas! — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) October 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.