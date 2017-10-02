SC National Guard members deployed to Puerto Rico for Maria relief

The Air Force will fly out to the island for relief efforts after Hurricane Maria destroyed the Island.

Next stop, San Juan: National Guardsmen, Army crews picked up in NY to head to hurricane relief

About 200 members of the South Carolina National Guard are going to Puerto Rico to help victims of Hurricane Maria.

Members of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron departed South Carolina Sunday night to help with Hurricane Maria recovery. They loaded a cargo plane full of supplies and Engineer Soldiers.

The South Carolina National Guard posted video of the unit's departure on Twitter.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm with 155 mile-per-hour winds and rain on September 20.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm with 155 mile-per-hour winds and rain on September 20. The country is trying to recover from the disaster.

Governor Henry McMaster announced last week the Engineers were head to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief. They will clear roads, assist areas cut off from the storm, clear debris, and get infrastructure restored.

