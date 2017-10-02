SC's Lee Brice, who played deadly Las Vegas festival, calls shooting 'Satan's work'

South Carolina country musician Lee Brice says that he's okay after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured over 200 others.

Brice, who was born in Sumter, played the Route 91 concert several nights back where the shooting took place. The concert is known as a three-day festival highlighting the current and rising stars of country music.

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

The country star spoke to us via the telephone from Las Vegas.

"I just couldn’t believe that I was on that stage just a couple of days earlier and the fans were out there having the times of their lives, and they were so happy," Brice said.

Brice played the outdoor concert on Friday night -- two nights before the massacre. He says he is praying for all of the victims and their families and that he believes what happened was an act of hate. He called it Satan’s work.

He said he feels the country music community will come together and overcome what happened. But in the meantime, he’s not sure what could have been done to stop it from happening.

“For that to happen, for hate to reign in like that with bullets, I just I can’t imagine the fear and then now the remorse of the families," Brice said. "I just feel for them and I’m praying for them so much."

The suspected shooter, Stephen Paddock, 64, was killed at the scene.

