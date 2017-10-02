SC country musician Lee Brice safe following Las Vegas mass shooting

South Carolina country musician Lee Brice says that he's okay after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured over 200 others.

Brice, who was born in Sumter, played the Route 91 concert several nights back where the shooting took place. The concert is known as a three-day festival highlighting the current and rising stars of country music.

Brice was not on stage during the shooting.

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

The shooting is now known as the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. Police have identified a suspect, Stephen Paddock, 64, who died at the scene.

A motive remains unknown.

