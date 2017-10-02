WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage of Las Vegas concert that killed more than 50

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.More >>
About 200 members of the South Carolina National Guard are going to Puerto Rico to help victims of Hurricane Maria.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
Firefighters were called to a fire at an Upstate haunted house attraction Sunday evening.More >>
The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.More >>
South Carolina country musician Lee Brice says that he's okay after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured over 200 others.More >>
WATCH LIVE: Here's the latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed more than 50 people and injured more than 200.More >>
The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday _ the first full term of the Trump presidency, and topping the agenda is a dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and a fight over partisan electoral maps.More >>
