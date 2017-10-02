Shower possible Monday, great week ahead

Spectacular fall weather continues as high pressure will keep us in nice temperatures and dry conditions -- for the most part -- through the work week. Moisture will slowly move back into the area during the week.

There's a very slight chance of a few showers Monday as a stalled front way to our south will try and push isolated showers into the Midlands. It will have a tough time doing this as it’s so dry.



A better chance of showers and thunderstorms could come our way by the weekend if Low pressure develops over the Florida panhandle and moves northeast. I expect that it will develop along an old frontal boundary and move our way. Still, we are days away and will watch how this forms during the week.



Monday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers, highs near 80



Tuesday – Friday: Partly cloudy, warm with highs lower to middle 80s. Clear at night, lows upper 50s to lower 60s

