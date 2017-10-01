Kershaw Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal four-wheeler accident

A four-wheeler accident in Kershaw County Saturday night claimed the life one man.

The Kershaw County Coroner said James Russell Ellis Jr., 48, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The incident happened at about 8:55 p.m. off of Damascus Church Rd in Kershaw County.

The coroner said Ellis was helping a friend get a deer out of the woods when the four-wheeler that he was riding flipped over on top of him.

