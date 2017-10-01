Sumter County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of their deputies

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook saying Corporal Albert Bernard Thomas passed away in the early hours of Sunday. (Source: SCSO)

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies.

The department posted on Facebook saying Corporal Albert Bernard Thomas passed away in the early hours of Sunday. In a statement released later in the day on Sunday, the department said he died from natural causes.

Corporal Thomas worked in law enforcement for six years but he had worked with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for three of those years.

The department called Thomas family and said he will “certainly be missed.”

SCSO asks for everyone to keep Thomas’ family, along with the department, in their thoughts and prayers.

