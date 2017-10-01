Coroner identifies two individuals killed in possible murder-suicide case

The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people who were killed in what deputies describe as a possible murder-suicide.

Both Kristi Bell, 21, and Kentrell Kelly, 26, died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner.

Richland County deputies discovered the two bodies on Saturday at the Varia at Oakcrest apartment complex.

The complex released the following statement on the two deaths:

Bridge Real Estate Group, LLC Statement 9/30/17:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragedy, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to the family. As this is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further. All questions should be directed to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.”

- George Quay, Partner, Bridge Real Estate Group, LLC

The shooting remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

