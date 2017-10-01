Columbia Police investigating armed robbery of local Family Dollar

Columbia Police investigating armed robbery of local Family Doll - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Columbia Police are investigating after an armed robbery happened Sunday morning at a local Family Dollar store.

Details are extremely limited at this time but we do know the robbery happened at the Family Dollar located at 6216 N. Main Street.

Officers are currently on the scene. Check back for more updates. 

