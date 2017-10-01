Lil Wayne didn't perform at 2nd annual Fall Ball, CLA says refunds will be issued

Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball but didn't perform or even enter the building.

In a statement released early Sunday, CLA officials said the concert's headliner did not want to go through the venue's security procedures and did not enter the arena.

The statement says:

On September 30, 2017, Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform at Colonial Life Arena as a part of the 2nd Annual Fall Ball. Unfortunately, Lil Wayne elected not to enter the building through the venue’s standard safety procedures. The safety of its patrons, its performers, and its staff members is and continues to be the number one priority for Colonial Life Arena. While we regret the artist's decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers, or staff members. Colonial Life Arena will provide refunds starting on Monday at 10 a.m. for patrons. Refunds are will be available at the point of purchase.

The concert also featured rappers Tory Lanez, Cardi B., and 2 Chainz.

