Fourth-quarter charge pushes Aggies past Gamecocks

Terry Googer was injured in the first quarter against Texas A&M.

Terry Googer was injured in the first quarter against Texas A&M.

Gamecocks WR Googer carted off field after being injured in first quarter

Gamecocks WR Googer carted off field after being injured in first quarter

South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) fights for yards against Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (95) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

South Carolina lead Texas A&M 17-7 before the Aggies roared back.

Led by two fourth-quarter touchdowns by tailback Keith Ford, the Aggies scored 17 unanswered points to defeat South Carolina 24-17.

The Gamecocks (3-2) offense struggled on offense early on. After one quarter, Carolina only tallied 17 yards of total offense in 12 plays. However, the Gamecocks were able to keep Texas A&M out of the end zone to ensure the quarter ended in a scoreless tie.

Unfortunately, the quarter did not end without a significant loss for the Gamecocks. Terry Googer suffered what appeared to be an upper-body injury during a punt with about six minutes left in the quarter. Googer was carted off and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Aggies (4-1) would put up the first points of the night after a 10-play, 55-yard drive. Trayveon Williams bowled his way into the end zone from one yard out to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead with 14:45 left in the first half.

USC responded just two minutes later. Jake Bentley avoided a second consecutive sack and heaved a 45-yard pass to Shi Smith for a touchdown. Bentley’s first touchdown pass tied it 7-7 with 12:45

Carolina took the lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Parker White. The redshirt freshman made his second field goal attempt of the year pushing the Gamecocks ahead 10-7.

Carolina made it a 17-7 game with 9:24 left in the third. Bentley connected with OrTre Smith on a 13-yard pass giving the freshman his third touchdown catch of the year.

Texas A&M cuts into the lead later in the quarter. A 46-yard field goal by Daniel LaCamera with less than a minute remaining to make it 17-10 Carolina.

The Aggies tied it up with 12:27 to go. Ford scored for Texas A&M on a 7-yard run making it 17-17.

Five minutes later, the Aggies regained the lead thanks to Ford. With 7:42 to go, Ford powered his way in for his second touchdown from 17 yards out putting Texas A&M ahead 24-17.

The Gamecocks managed to put together one more drive in the final moments of the game, but Bentley's 4th-and-5 pass fell short ending the comeback attempt for USC.

The loss is Carolina's fourth consecutive loss to Texas A&M. South Carolina will face Arkansas at home next Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.