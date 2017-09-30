Fourth-quarter charge pushes Aggies past Gamecocks - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fourth-quarter charge pushes Aggies past Gamecocks

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) fights for yards against Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (95) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) fights for yards against Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (95) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (WIS) -

South Carolina lead Texas A&M 17-7 before the Aggies roared back. 

Led by two fourth-quarter touchdowns by tailback Keith Ford, the Aggies scored 17 unanswered points to defeat South Carolina 24-17.

The Gamecocks (3-2) offense struggled on offense early on. After one quarter, Carolina only tallied 17 yards of total offense in 12 plays. However, the Gamecocks were able to keep Texas A&M out of the end zone to ensure the quarter ended in a scoreless tie.

Unfortunately, the quarter did not end without a significant loss for the Gamecocks. Terry Googer suffered what appeared to be an upper-body injury during a punt with about six minutes left in the quarter. Googer was carted off and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Aggies (4-1) would put up the first points of the night after a 10-play, 55-yard drive. Trayveon Williams bowled his way into the end zone from one yard out to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead with 14:45 left in the first half.

USC responded just two minutes later. Jake Bentley avoided a second consecutive sack and heaved a 45-yard pass to Shi Smith for a touchdown. Bentley’s first touchdown pass tied it 7-7 with 12:45

Carolina took the lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Parker White. The redshirt freshman made his second field goal attempt of the year pushing the Gamecocks ahead 10-7.  

Carolina made it a 17-7 game with 9:24 left in the third. Bentley connected with OrTre Smith on a 13-yard pass giving the freshman his third touchdown catch of the year.

Texas A&M cuts into the lead later in the quarter. A 46-yard field goal by Daniel LaCamera with less than a minute remaining to make it 17-10 Carolina.

The Aggies tied it up with 12:27 to go. Ford scored for Texas A&M on a 7-yard run making it 17-17.

Five minutes later, the Aggies regained the lead thanks to Ford. With 7:42 to go, Ford powered his way in for his second touchdown from 17 yards out putting Texas A&M ahead 24-17.  

The Gamecocks managed to put together one more drive in the final moments of the game, but Bentley's 4th-and-5 pass fell short ending the comeback attempt for USC. 

The loss is Carolina's fourth consecutive loss to Texas A&M. South Carolina will face Arkansas at home next Saturday at 4 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Missed this week's Inside the 10 from 1801 Grille? You can watch it here

    Missed this week's Inside the 10 from 1801 Grille? You can watch it here

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:09:21 GMT

    WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live. 

    More >>

    WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live. 

    More >>

  • South Carolina's late field goal tops Louisiana Tech, 17-16; Allen-Williams out for the season

    South Carolina's late field goal tops Louisiana Tech, 17-16; Allen-Williams out for the season

    Saturday, September 23 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-23 23:12:02 GMT
    The Gamecocks surround kicker Parker White, who says Saturday's game-winning field goal was the first in his career. (Source: WIS)The Gamecocks surround kicker Parker White, who says Saturday's game-winning field goal was the first in his career. (Source: WIS)

    Parker White kicked a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to give South Carolina a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

    More >>

    Parker White kicked a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to give South Carolina a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Mississippi State falls to Georgia 31-3

    Mississippi State falls to Georgia 31-3

    Saturday, September 23 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-24 03:47:50 GMT
    UGA beats MSU 31-3, click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.More >>
    UGA beats MSU 31-3, click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly