Gamecocks WR Googer carted off field after being injured in first quarter

The South Carolina Gamecocks have suffered another significant injury.

Terry Googer was injured in the first quarter against Texas A&M. The redshirt junior suffered the injury as a blocker during a punt with just under six minutes to go in the period.

Googer was taken off the field on a stretcher. The wide receiver from Atlanta gave a thumbs up as he was taken off the field.

He has been taken to a hospital near Kyle Field for further evaluation. We will keep you updated once we know more about his condition.

Please keep Terry Googer in your thoughts and prayers. We will provide more information when available. — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.