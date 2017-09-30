Deputies: Shooting that killed 2 could possibly be a murder-suicide

Richland County deputies say a shooting that killed a man and a woman at an apartment complex Saturday morning could possibly be a murder-suicide case.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to an apartment complex located at 1310 Oakcrest Drive at about 10:30 a.m.

Two individuals, a man and woman, were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Details remain very limited at this time as investigators continue to work to determine exactly what happened. But deputies say they are not currently searching for any suspects.

2 people are confirmed shot at the Varia at Oakrest apartments in Richland County. Investigators on scene @wis10 pic.twitter.com/5TwIO1f1BV — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) September 30, 2017

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.