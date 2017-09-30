South Carolina women's hoops coach: No White House invite - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina women's hoops coach: No White House invite

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

Dawn Staley and her champion South Carolina Gamecocks are still waiting for their invite to the White House.

Staley told The Associated Press on Friday night that she isn't even sure her team, which won the NCAA women's basketball title in April, would go now if invited. The night her squad won the school's first national championship, the Hall of Famer said the team would go to the White House because "it's what it stands for. It's what national champions do."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trips to the White House by sports teams this year are no longer a given.

The Golden State Warriors had an invite, but it was later rescinded by the White House when President Donald Trump tweeted that star guard Stephen Curry was "hesitating" in deciding whether to make the traditional champions' trip to Washington. The NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced this week they would visit the White House. Both the Warriors and the Penguins won their titles months after South Carolina did.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Missed this week's Inside the 10 from 1801 Grille? You can watch it here

    Missed this week's Inside the 10 from 1801 Grille? You can watch it here

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:09:21 GMT

    WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live. 

    More >>

    WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live. 

    More >>

  • South Carolina's late field goal tops Louisiana Tech, 17-16; Allen-Williams out for the season

    South Carolina's late field goal tops Louisiana Tech, 17-16; Allen-Williams out for the season

    Saturday, September 23 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-23 23:12:02 GMT
    The Gamecocks surround kicker Parker White, who says Saturday's game-winning field goal was the first in his career. (Source: WIS)The Gamecocks surround kicker Parker White, who says Saturday's game-winning field goal was the first in his career. (Source: WIS)

    Parker White kicked a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to give South Carolina a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

    More >>

    Parker White kicked a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to give South Carolina a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Mississippi State falls to Georgia 31-3

    Mississippi State falls to Georgia 31-3

    Saturday, September 23 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-24 03:47:50 GMT
    UGA beats MSU 31-3, click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.More >>
    UGA beats MSU 31-3, click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly