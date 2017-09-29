More medical evacuees arrive in SC from hurricane-torn Caribbean

A military plane carrying multiple medical evacuees from the U.S. Virgin Islands arrived in South Carolina Friday night.

Five of the patients onboard were left in the Palmetto State to receive treatment at area hospitals.

The C-130’s flight was the most recent one into a Federal Coordinating Center that’s been set up at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Over the course of the week, a dozen flights have carried medical evacuees into South Carolina following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Many of the patients have come from hospitals in the Virgin Islands as well as Puerto Rico.

Remaining medical evacuees on Friday night’s flight were kept on the plane and taken to Atlanta to be released to hospitals there.

Organizations handling the influx of these patients at the West Columbia center include the U.S. Army as well as the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

“Right now they’re going through a significant emotional event over there in Puerto Rico and St. Croix,” said Sargent Major Antwone Jones of the U.S. Army, “so right here with them coming into us we’re gonna make sure that everything is as smooth as possible that we get them to prolonged care.”

So far 17 medical evacuees from the Caribbean are being treated at facilities in South Carolina.

