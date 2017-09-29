There is a prediction that more hotels could be coming to downtown Columbia. (Source: WIS)

There is a prediction that more hotels could be coming to downtown Columbia.

The Vista area has managed to attract new hotels over the past few years including most recently, Aloft on Lady Street. There are several more located in the area around the Columbia Convention Center.

Development Corporation director Fred Delk says occupancy and room rates are up and demand is also on the rise. He's been helping a number of companies find possible locations to build.

"It does feel to me like we're likely to get a couple of more hotels in downtown Columbia," Delk said. "There probably are eight companies that are looking at the market right now. But realistically two of those, maybe three will end up doing products here."

Delk says much of the added demand for hotel space is coming from tourism and training events.

But he says further growth in the hospitality industry will depend on whether the city can expand the convention center.

He and other city officials say the convention facility is seriously undersized and not able to handle larger events.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.