Woman charged for leaving scene of fatal hit and run in Columbia

An arrest has been made after a deadly hit-and-run in Richland County earlier this week.

Daija Ricks remains in jail after being denied bond on Friday.

Troopers say Ricks hit a pedestrian then drove off on Sept. 25 around 9:45 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Century Oaks Lane. The pedestrian later died.

Ricks was arrested in Sumter County after a trooper recognized her vehicle.

