2 Midlands law enforcement officers say reaching family in Puerto Rico is difficult

Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.More >>
There is a prediction that more hotels could be coming to downtown Columbia.More >>
There is a prediction that more hotels could be coming to downtown Columbia.More >>
Health secretary says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights.More >>
Health secretary says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Once a week, the babies at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gets a special visitor.More >>
Once a week, the babies at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gets a special visitor.More >>
An arrest has been made after a deadly hit-and-run in Richland County earlier this week. Daija Ricks remains in jail after being denied bond on Friday. Troopers say Ricks hit a pedestrian then drove off on Sept. 25 around 9:45 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Century Oaks Lane. The pedestrian later died. Ricks was arrested in Sumter County after a trooper recognized her vehicle. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
An arrest has been made after a deadly hit-and-run in Richland County earlier this week. Daija Ricks remains in jail after being denied bond on Friday. Troopers say Ricks hit a pedestrian then drove off on Sept. 25 around 9:45 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Century Oaks Lane. The pedestrian later died. Ricks was arrested in Sumter County after a trooper recognized her vehicle. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Two law enforcement officers in the Midlands are doing whatever they can to get in contact with and help their families in Puerto Rico.More >>
Two law enforcement officers in the Midlands are doing whatever they can to get in contact with and help their families in Puerto Rico.More >>