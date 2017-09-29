Sheriff: Pair stole checks that funded shopping spree at Midlands Walmart

Richland County deputies say they are looking for a pair who stole checks from a residence and used the stolen checks to go on a shopping trip to a Columbia Walmart. (Source: Surveillance images/RCSD)

The two women allegedly went to a home on Green Springs Drive on Aug. 29 and stole envelopes from the mailbox that included financial statements and checks.

One that same date, deputies say the suspects went to a Walmart located at 10060 Two Notch Road and spent nearly $260 with the stolen checks. The suspects were captured on surveillance video walking out of the store.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

