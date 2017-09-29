Sheriff: Pair stole checks that funded shopping spree at Midlands Walmart

Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Health secretary says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights.More >>
Health secretary says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Two law enforcement officers in the Midlands are doing whatever they can to get in contact with and help their families in Puerto Rico.More >>
Two law enforcement officers in the Midlands are doing whatever they can to get in contact with and help their families in Puerto Rico.More >>
You likely know him as the Dutch Square Mall Santa Claus. But, there was a time when we weren’t sure if he’d see another Christmas.More >>
You likely know him as the Dutch Square Mall Santa Claus. But, there was a time when we weren’t sure if he’d see another Christmas.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Richland County deputies say they are looking for a pair who stole checks from a residence and used the stolen checks to go on a shopping trip to a Columbia Walmart.More >>
Richland County deputies say they are looking for a pair who stole checks from a residence and used the stolen checks to go on a shopping trip to a Columbia Walmart.More >>
Price was under intense scrutiny for the high costs of private jets he chartered at taxpayer expense.More >>
Price was under intense scrutiny for the high costs of private jets he chartered at taxpayer expense.More >>