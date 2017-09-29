Golf preempts children's programming on WIS - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Due to NBC programming changes, this weekend’s educational and informational children’s programming will be preempted by NBC Golf. The programs will be rescheduled as follows:

The Voyager with Josh Garcia                 Saturday 9/30 at  7:00 am

Wilderness Vet                                         Saturday 9/30 at  7:30 am

Naturally Danny SEO                               Sunday 10/1 at    7:00 am

Give                                                          Sunday 10/1 at    7:30 am

Journey with Dylan Dreyer                       Sunday 10/1 at    11:30 am

The Champion Within                              Saturday 10/7 at   1:00 pm (formerly Heart of a Champion)

