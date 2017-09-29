Golf preempts children's programming on WIS

Due to NBC programming changes, this weekend’s educational and informational children’s programming will be preempted by NBC Golf. The programs will be rescheduled as follows:

The Voyager with Josh Garcia Saturday 9/30 at 7:00 am

Wilderness Vet Saturday 9/30 at 7:30 am

Naturally Danny SEO Sunday 10/1 at 7:00 am

Give Sunday 10/1 at 7:30 am

Journey with Dylan Dreyer Sunday 10/1 at 11:30 am

The Champion Within Saturday 10/7 at 1:00 pm (formerly Heart of a Champion)

