Sweet Georgia man dubbed 'ICU Grandpa' for comforting NICU babies

Once a week, the babies at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gets a special visitor.

David Deutchman, also known as "ICU Grandpa" visits the hospital every Tuesday and holds babies in the PICU of the children's hospital. He holds the babies whose parents can't be there to hold them. He's volunteered at the hospital for 12 years after he retired from his work in international business marketing, the hospital says.

One of the parents took a photo of Deutchman holding her little one who she could not be with. The post says:

They call him the ICU Grandpa. On Tuesdays, he visits the PICU to hold babies whose parents can’t be with them that day. On Thursdays, he makes rounds in the NICU. This photo was taken by baby Logan’s mom as she fought back happy tears. Logan has been in our hospital for six weeks. Every night, his mom goes home to be with his big sister. Every morning, she drives back to Scottish Rite feeling “anxious that he’s been missing his mommy.” On this particular morning, she walked into the PICU to find Logan—a preemie born at just 25 weeks—in the arms of David, who smiled and introduced himself as the ICU Grandpa. This photo captures just one precious moment with a legend of a hospital volunteer who’s been holding patients, and their parents’ hands, for 12 years.

The posts have garnered a lot of attention, calling the father of two adult daughter's actions sweet and caring.

