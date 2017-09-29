USC says it's not target of FBI probe into NCAA men's basketball, but it will hire a firm to review

After the fallout surrounding an FBI investigation that ensnared a former University of South Carolina men's basketball assistant coach, Athletics Director Ray Tanner says the school is hiring an independent firm to conduct a review of "the issues that relate to the federal investigation."

In a statement, Tanner makes it clear that the school itself is not under a federal investigation and that the school has received no information to indicate current or former members of the USC staff is involved outside of ex-coach Lamont Evans.

Evans, along with three other NCAA men's basketball coaches, are accused of taking bribes and making promises to influence collegiate players to work with a specific financial advisor.

Tanner said the firm they're looking to hire to aid in their review will work alongside the NCAA and the Department of Justice.

"The Athletics Department has an extensive education and monitoring program and conducts regular training sessions with coaches and student-athletes on NCAA rules," Tanner said. "Our efforts have been praised and we expect this review will affirm that once again."

"The madness of college basketball went well beyond the big dance in March," United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim said on Tuesday afternoon.

"Coaches from some of the nation's top programs accepting bribes, circling top prospects like coyotes," he said.

Read the full complaint:

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.