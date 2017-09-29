Help for Puerto Rico arrives via pilots from Charleston AFB

There's more help for Puerto Rico as Airmen from Charleston have been working tirelessly to fly supplies and even troops down to the island that was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The pilots took off from Charleston Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon.

Soldiers and pilots alike took to the C-17 from the inside, removing supplies and Humvees that were steadily packed at the last stop in New York.

About a dozen Army soldiers came over on the C-17 will station in Puerto Rico for one month, maybe longer, to help with the Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

"We're bringing things that these people down here need," Airman First Class Patrick Schmidt said. "It's pretty much destroyed down here. The hurricane did a good job, and so we're bringing food and water, pallets of food and water, other necessities down here. It's life-changing at this point."

Army soldier said that he's not quite sure what to prepare for or what to expect in Puerto Rico, but he said he is ready for whatever comes his way.

