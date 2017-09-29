You can help the homeless in the Hope for the Homeless golf tournament

Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Health secretary says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting referenced retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church two years ago in Charleston, South Carolina.More >>
After the fallout surrounding an FBI investigation that ensnared a former University of South Carolina men's basketball assistant coach, Athletics Director Ray Tanner says the school is hiring an independent firm to conduct a review of "the issues that relate to the federal investigation."More >>
The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.More >>
There's more help for Puerto Rico as Airmen from Charleston have been working tirelessly to fly supplies and even troops down to the island that was devastated by Hurricane Maria.More >>
York sheriff's deputies say Lamarcus Colvin has been charged.More >>
