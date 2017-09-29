You can help the homeless in the Hope for the Homeless golf tournament

Monday will be a great day of golf for any of you wanting to be part of helping the homeless. Wayne Fields, the president and CEO of the Oliver Gospel Mission, is inviting you to the 9th Annual Hope for the Homeless Golf Tournament.

The mission of Oliver Gospel Mission is to see that the broken and homeless are sheltered, given the gospel of Jesus Christ, and equipped to live responsibly.

After more than 127 years, the Oliver Gospel Mission is continuing its commitment to reaching out to the broken and homeless in Columbia. They have renewed the emphasis on equipping them to become spiritually fulfilled and functioning members of society who are making a positive impact on the quality of life in the Columbia area.

For example, men who were previously unemployed are securing jobs, even in these tough economic times. Others are being reunited with estranged family members. Above all else, the Oliver Gospel Mission continues to provide hope to people who have lost all sense of significance in a society that puts such a high value on material success.

