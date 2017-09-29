Oh Deer! Deer cam footage, social media helps in arrest of two in Midlands burglary case

Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.More >>
The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.More >>
A stampede at a train station in India's west-coast city of Mumbai killed 21 people during the morning rush.More >>
A stampede at a train station in India's west-coast city of Mumbai killed 21 people during the morning rush.More >>
Health secretary says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights.More >>
Health secretary says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights.More >>
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
A homeowner who was angry about their home being targeted in a series of burglaries in the Camden area ended up finding the perfect solution to help the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office make two arrests.More >>
A homeowner who was angry about their home being targeted in a series of burglaries in the Camden area ended up finding the perfect solution to help the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office make two arrests.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an employee of an Upstate school district is facing numerous charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >>
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an employee of an Upstate school district is facing numerous charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who led three employees into a McDonald's freezer over the weekend.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who led three employees into a McDonald's freezer over the weekend.More >>