Oh Deer! Deer cam footage, social media helps in arrest of two in Midlands burglary case

A homeowner who was angry about their home being targeted in a series of burglaries in the Camden area ended up finding the perfect solution to help the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office make two arrests.

According to Sheriff Jim Matthews, that homeowner's use of several strategically placed deer cams around his residence caught the pair committing the crimes. On top of that, the pictures taken by the deer cams were posted to Facebook.

Shondale Ingham, 34, and Sandy Joseph Tarte, 48, have been charged with five counts of burglary and one count each of criminal conspiracy.

According to Matthews, the pair had been burglarizing homes on the Camden side of Lake Wateree. But the one homeowner took matters into his own hands with the deer cams, which showed Ingham and Tarte breaking into his residence and making off with several electronics -- even one of the deer cameras.

On top of that, Matthews said, photos also showed Tarte urinating off the front porch of the residence.

“More and more people, including me, are placing deer cameras around their property to record criminal activity that might occur and in this case the cameras paid off,” Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a statement. “They won’t prevent a burglary, but they may catch a burglar on film and give us the lead we need to make an arrest.”

Ingham and Tarte were out on bond for burglaries in Lee and Darlington counties, Matthews said.

Both are currently awaiting bond hearings at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

