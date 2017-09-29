Nintendo's SNES Classic is released, but get ready to fight to buy one

Nostalgia nerds, unite! This is your day.

Nintendo released its hotly anticipated Super Nintendo Classic Edition on Friday as fans stood in line around the country for a shot at playing the 21-game compilation system for a cool $79.99.

The system includes the following titles:

Contra III: The Alien Wars™

Donkey Kong Country™

EarthBound™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO™

Kirby Super Star™

Kirby’s Dream Course™

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

Mega Man® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox™

Star Fox™ 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™

Super Mario World™

Super Metroid™

Super Punch-Out!!™

Yoshi’s Island™

The system comes complete with an HDMI cable, one USB charging cable with AC adapter, and two controllers, meaning you'll definitely be crushing your best friend in Super Mario Kart in no time.

“Super NES Classic Edition is perfect for any Nintendo fan, retro gamer or anyone who just wants to play some really fun video games,” Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing said in a statement. “And at a reasonable price, the system will be a great addition to any holiday shopping list.”

Ah, yes, the holiday shopping list. Good luck getting one of these things on launch title. Big -- and small -- box retailers around the country began to sell out of the device during its midnight release.

